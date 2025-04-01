  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,056
;
8
ID: 28434
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se komforan i funkcionalno organizovan dvosoban stan površine 65 m², smješten na 7. spratu moderne zgrade sa liftom, u popularnom naselju City Kvart.   Struktura stana:   Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom Dvije spavaće sobe Dva kupatila Terasa     Karakteristike:   Odlična spratnost i pogled Kvalitetna gradnja i enterijer U blizini tržnih centara, kafića, restorana, škole i svih potrebnih sadržaja     Cijena zakupa: 900 € mjesečno   Stan je idealan za parove, porodice ili zaposlene koji traže udoban životni prostor u jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u gradu.   Za više informacija i dogovor oko pregleda, slobodno nas kontaktirajte.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,056
Agency
Leave a request
Agency
