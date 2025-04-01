  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica

Stan 105 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$253,500
ID: 28472
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju troiposoban stan površine 105m² (uključujući terase), smješten na šestom spratu stambene zgrade od ukupno 11 spratova, u zgradi poznatoj kao Ruske kule, Blok 6. Stan je južno orijentisan, što mu obezbjeđuje obilje dnevne svjetlosti tokom cijelog dana. Prodaje se polunamješten. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini škola, vrtića, marketa, parka i ostalih sadržaja potrebnih za udoban porodični život.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$253,500
