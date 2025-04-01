  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 119 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$469,444
ID: 28437
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

  Prodaje se trosoban stan – 119 m² – City Kvart, Podgorica     Na prodaju prostran, luksuzno namješten trosoban stan površine 119 m², smješten u jednoj od najpoželjnijih lokacija u Podgorici – City Kvartu.   Struktura stana:   Prostrani dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom Tri spavaće sobe Dva kupatila + gostinjski toalet Špajz (ostava) Dva balkona     Karakteristike:   Podno grijanje Kvalitetan namještaj i oprema Odlična organizacija prostora Nalazi se u blizini restorana, marketa, škola i svih važnih sadržaja     Cijena: 400.000 €   Ovaj stan je idealan za porodice koje traže udoban i moderan dom u urbanom jezgru grada.   Za više informacija i zakazivanje obilaska, kontaktirajte nas.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

