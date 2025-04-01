  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$939
ID: 28192
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 75 m² u bulevaru Džordža Vašingtona, smješten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade. Stan je kompletno namješten i odmah useljiv. Posjeduje parking mjesto obezbijeđeno rampom. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji u blizini svih sadržaja. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 800 €.

Podgorica, Montenegro
