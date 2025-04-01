  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Stan 27 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 27 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

from
$109,146
;
3
ID: 28392
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Becici

About the complex

Nova zgrada u Rafailovićima – moderan život nadomak moraU mirnom dijelu Rafailovića, na odličnoj lokaciji koja pruža i privatnost i blizinu obale, u toku je izgradnja savremenog stambenog objekta sa prostranim terasama i panoramskim pogledom na more.Investicija sa karakterom – mir, pogled i kvalitet gradnje u jednom!• Površina: 26,63 m²• Bez pogleda• Cijena: 3.500 €/m²

