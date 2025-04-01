  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$103,278
ID: 28170
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se garsonjera od 24m2 u Podgorici, između Autobuske stanice i Gintaša (Mall of Montenegro). Kompletno renovirano i namješteno novim, kvalitetnim, pažljivo biranim namještajem. Uređaji pod garancijom. Odvojena kuhinja, sa ugradnim elementima i granitnim sudoperom. Klimatizovano. Bez didatnih ulaganja. Idealno za stanovanje jedne ili dvije osobe. Južna strana, visoko prizemlje, bez potrebe za liftom, pogodno za starije, i teže pokretne osobe. Dovoljno izdignuto, uz video nadzor, što ga čini praktičnim i sigurnim.Može se rentirati na duže, ili kao stan na dan, ili pretvoriti u poslovni prostor. Blizina i dostupnost svih važnih sadržaja ga čini zahvalnim za život i poslovanje (autobuska i željeznička stanica, tržni centar, odnovne i srednje škole, banke, pijaca, dom zdravlja,...).

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
