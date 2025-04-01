Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Prodaje se garsonjera od 24m2 u Podgorici, između Autobuske stanice i Gintaša (Mall of Montenegro). Kompletno renovirano i namješteno novim, kvalitetnim, pažljivo biranim namještajem. Uređaji pod garancijom. Odvojena kuhinja, sa ugradnim elementima i granitnim sudoperom. Klimatizovano. Bez didatnih ulaganja. Idealno za stanovanje jedne ili dvije osobe. Južna strana, visoko prizemlje, bez potrebe za liftom, pogodno za starije, i teže pokretne osobe. Dovoljno izdignuto, uz video nadzor, što ga čini praktičnim i sigurnim.Može se rentirati na duže, ili kao stan na dan, ili pretvoriti u poslovni prostor. Blizina i dostupnost svih važnih sadržaja ga čini zahvalnim za život i poslovanje (autobuska i željeznička stanica, tržni centar, odnovne i srednje škole, banke, pijaca, dom zdravlja,...).
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
