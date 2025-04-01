  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 46m2, smjesten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Obezbijedjeno je i garazno mjesto. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The new residential complex near the sea and Portonovi
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$407,160
Residential complex Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$407,357
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$211,250
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Modern residential complex in Risan Bay of Kotor
Risan, Montenegro
from
$183,174
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 54 m²
1 real estate property 1
Modern residential complex in Risan, Bay of Kotor. A new residential complex located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in Montenegro, with a rich historical heritage. It is situated in the picturesque northwestern part of the Bay of Kotor. The peaceful atmosphere, proximity …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.3
191,076
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$176,042
Prodaje se opremljen dvosoban stan u blizini Gintasa.Stan se nalazi na petom spratu (nije poslednji) u starogradnji.Ukupna kvadratura 62m2 i posjeduje podrum od 5m2 koji je uracunat u cijenu.Iza zgrade se nalazi javni parking
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Show all Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Eva Residence building is located in nicest and quiet area of Tivat city (Montenegro)surrounded with luxurious villas and residential complex . Building consist 10 apartments of which is 6 one bedroom , 3 duplex two bedroom and 1 penthouse with two bedroom and roof top terrace .    …
Developer
Kraft Construction
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications