  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Bar

Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Bar

Bar, Montenegro
from
$154,917
;
5
ID: 28229
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan površine 72 m² u Baru, naselje Makedonsko, smješten na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade bez lifta. Stan je funkcionalnog rasporeda i veoma prostran, a ispred zgrade se nalazi veliki javni parking. Nalazi se u mirnom i prijatnom okruženju, pogodnom za porodični život. Cijena: 132.000 €.

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$154,917
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
