  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
;
5
ID: 28504
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se potpuno renovirana garsonjera na prizemlju kuce u Momisicima.Garsonjera je moderno opremljena i ima zaseban ulaz!Kuca je podijeljena po PD jedinicama i svaka se izdaje zasebno!U cijenu ukljucen EON premium paket sa internetom i televizijom i troskovi Vode.Struja se dodatno placa mjesecno!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
