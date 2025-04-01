Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Na prodaju jedinstven trosoban stan u Baru!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 73.3m2 i nalazi se na osmom spratu novoizgradjene zgrade ciji je rok zavrsetka radova kroz mjesec dana.Iz stana koji je udaljen svega 630m2 od plaze, pruza se panoramski pogled na more i grad Bar!Izuzetno je osuncan i idealan za zivot ali i za investiciju!Zgrada je radjena od najkvalitetnijih materijala. Termo blokovi su debljine 25cm, dok je izolacija ukupne debljine 10cm!U prizemlju zgrade nalaze se poslovni prostori, a odmah preko puta zgrade je najveci projekat sa trznim centrom u Baru!Mogucnost kupovine garaze po cijeni od 15.000E!
