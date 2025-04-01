  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Stari Bar
  Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar

Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar

Stari Bar, Montenegro
$215,064
ID: 28581
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Bar Municipality
  Town
    Stari Bar

About the complex

Na prodaju jedinstven trosoban stan u Baru!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 73.3m2 i nalazi se na osmom spratu novoizgradjene zgrade ciji je rok zavrsetka radova kroz mjesec dana.Iz stana koji je udaljen svega 630m2 od plaze, pruza se panoramski pogled na more i grad Bar!Izuzetno je osuncan i idealan za zivot ali i za investiciju!Zgrada je radjena od najkvalitetnijih materijala. Termo blokovi su debljine 25cm, dok je izolacija ukupne debljine 10cm!U prizemlju zgrade nalaze se poslovni prostori, a odmah preko puta zgrade je najveci projekat sa trznim centrom u Baru!Mogucnost kupovine garaze po cijeni od 15.000E!

Location on the map

Stari Bar, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Prodaju – Stari Bar, Bar
Stari Bar, Montenegro
