  Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica

Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$140,833
;
6
ID: 28159
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan – Dalmatinska ulica   📍 Lokacija: Dalmatinska ulica 🏠 Površina: 40 m² 🚗 Privatno parking mjesto uključeno 🏢 Stan se nalazi u prizemlju zgrade   ✨ Cijena: 120.000 €   Idealna prilika za život ili investiciju!

Location on the map

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,848
Prodaje se dvosoban stan od 62m² u Zagoriču, kod šina. Stan se nalazi u objektu D1, na visokom prizemlju u modernoj novoj zgradi.Lokacija: Zagorič, PodgoricaPovršina: 62m²Broj kupatila: 2Balkon: daSprat: visoko prizemljeTip zgrade: Moderna nova zgradaOpremljenost: da, luksuzno opremljenCijen…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$107,972
Prodaje se jednosoban stan na Zabjelu u izgradnji!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 46m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju!Posjeduje prostranu dnevnu sobu sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, spavacu sobu, mali hodnik sa mjestom za ormar, kupatilo i terasu.Rok zavrsetka kraj 2025. Godine
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Residential complex Apartments in a new 5* Tivat Hotel and Residences
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$349,163
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Tivat Hotel & Residences marks the beginning of a new chapter for the former 1970’s Tivat Hotel – honouring the original site heritage, this symbolic hotel complex, named after the town itself, is stationed on the same plot in the heart of Seljanovo, just a stone’s throw away from the coastl…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
