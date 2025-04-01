  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$264,063
ID: 28364
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Konforan dvosoban stan na prodaju – Preko Morače U ponudi imamo savršeno uređen dvosoban stan od 85m2 u jednoj od najpoželjnijih lokacija u Podgorici – Preko Morače.Idealne je strukture sa dva kupatila, dvije spavace sobe i dvije terase!Stan posjeduje podrum od 5m2 koji je idealan dodatak uz stan!Vrijedi pogledati.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential complex New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
Residential complex Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Kavac, Montenegro
from
$104,144
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$170,174
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$264,063
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications