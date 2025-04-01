  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$156,090
ID: 28166
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban nov, lijepo namjesten stan povrsine 43m2 koji se nalazi na Bul. Veljka Vlahovica - Stari Aerodrom.Jugozapatno je orijentisan i nalazi se na 4. spratu stambene zgrade.

Podgorica, Montenegro
