Residential quarter Stan 89 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$271,104
8
ID: 28299
Last update: 01/10/2025

About the complex

Na izuzetnoj lokaciji, u samom centru grada, prodaje se prostran stan površine 75 m² u listu nepokretnosti (ukupno 89 m² stvarne površine), smješten u zgradi sa liftom.Stan se sastoji od:dvije velike spavaće sobe,prostranog dnevnog boravka sa trpezarijom,kupatila i dodatnog toaleta,hodnika i terase.Stan je djelimično renoviran i izuzetno funkcionalan, sa odličnim rasporedom prostorija. Zbog svoje lokacije i strukture, predstavlja savršen izbor kako za porodično stanovanje, tako i za kancelarijske ili druge poslovne namjene.Cijena: 231.000 €

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Other complexes
Izdaje se nemjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 47m2, smjesten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Postoji…
Prodaje se garsonjera – Stari aerodrom   📍 Lokacija: Stari aerodrom 🏠 Površina: 31 m² 🏢 Sprat: poslednji sprat zgrade Zetagradnje ✨ Pogodnost: odlična za život i kao investicija 💶 Cijena: 82.000 €   Garsonjera se nalazi u modernoj zgradi Zetagradnje, dobro održavanoj i na odličnoj lokaciji. …
Prodaje se dvoaoban stan ukupne kvadrature 85m2 na cetvrtom spratu u Budvi.Stan se nalazi u dijelu grada Rozino gde je prodavnica okov.Stan posjeduje garazu 15m2!Stan ima pogled na more.Dokumenta čista 1/1, bez tereta i ogranicenja.Cijena je sa garaznim mjestom!Postoji mogucnost kupovine bez…
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
