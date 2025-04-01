  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje

ID: 28567
Last update: 01/10/2025

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$587
;
9
ID: 28567
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

About the complex

Izdaje se veci lijepo namjesten dvosoban stan na Cetinju.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 80m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se luksuzno namješten jednosoban komforan stan od 55m2.Stan je u potpunosti nov neuseljavan.Nalazi se na trecem spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift.Izdaje se na duži vremenski period.Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji kod Vezirovog mosta u Zagoriču.Obezbijedjeno parking mjesto ispred z…
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$264,063
Konforan dvosoban stan na prodaju – Preko Morače U ponudi imamo savršeno uređen dvosoban stan od 85m2 u jednoj od najpoželjnijih lokacija u Podgorici – Preko Morače.Idealne je strukture sa dva kupatila, dvije spavace sobe i dvije terase!Stan posjeduje podrum od 5m2 koji je idealan dodatak uz…
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Prodaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 40m2, smjesten na visokom prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Dalmatinskoj ulici.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba i kupatilo.Postoji mogućnost dogradnje terase površine 4m², uz već dobijenu saglasnost…
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
