  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 108m2, Central Point - FOR RENT

Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 108m2, Central Point - FOR RENT

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28637
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

A fully furnished and luxuriously equipped two-bedroom apartment of 108m² is available for rent, located on the seventh floor of a residential building in Central Point. Layout: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms (one of which is a master bedroom), bathroom, toilet, and two terraces. The apartment is equipped with a multi-split system. The building is newly constructed and features three elevators, with regular maintenance of the entrance area. The rental price includes two garage parking spaces. It is available for long-term rent with a mandatory deposit. Petar Abramovic - Real Estate Agent.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$166,653
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Tivat – new building
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$248,806
Apartment building Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$149,702
You are viewing
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 108m2, Central Point - FOR RENT
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$217,118
Na prodaju dvosoban stan u Budvi! Stan se nalazi na trecem spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift! Stan posjeduje dvije terase i dva kupatila!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Verde Village
M 10, Montenegro
from
$146,701
One bedroom apartment of 57.34m2 on the second floor is for sale in the new Verde Village settlement. It is oriented to the north and faces the entrance to the square. The apartment has its own garage space, as well as a storage room. Completion of the works is planned for January/February 2025
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$82,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 27–63 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Facilities: In the best and most attractive place of Bar, a building is being built that will be a combination of traditional housing and natural beauty. This is one of the most attractive places to live in the area, where a luxury building will be built with above-ground floors P+S+8, 45 re…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.2 – 48.1
82,998 – 146,772
Apartment 2 rooms
63.0
192,238
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications