Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 108m2, Central Point - FOR RENT

A fully furnished and luxuriously equipped two-bedroom apartment of 108m² is available for rent, located on the seventh floor of a residential building in Central Point.
Layout: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms (one of which is a master bedroom), bathroom, toilet, and two terraces.
The apartment is equipped with a multi-split system.
The building is newly constructed and features three elevators, with regular maintenance of the entrance area.
The rental price includes two garage parking spaces.
It is available for long-term rent with a mandatory deposit.
Petar Abramovic - Real Estate Agent.
