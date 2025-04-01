  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$528
ID: 28228
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Zagoricu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 54m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
