Residential quarter Stan 112 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$394,333
9
ID: 28226
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici, u zgradi pored Hrama na Bulevaru Džordža Vašingtona (investitor Normal Company), prodaje se prostran i funkcionalan stan.🏡 Struktura:✔ prostrana dnevna soba sa izlazom na terasu✔ trpezarija i kuhinja✔ tri spavaće sobe✔ dvije terase✔ kupatilo + toalet✔ hodnik, predsoblje i ostava📍 II sprat, zgrada sa liftom📌 Polunamješten – američki plakari i kuhinja uključeni📌 Lokacija sa svim sadržajima u blizini – škole, vrtići, marketi, restorani, kafići📌 Vlasništvo uredno 1/1, bez teretaLokacija koja uvijek drži vrijednost!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
