  Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi

Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi

Igalo, Montenegro
$134,848
ID: 28287
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Igalo

About the complex

Na prodaju ili izdavanje jednosoban stan površine 44m², smješten u modernoj zgradi bez lifta, na prvom spratu. Stan je luksuzno opremljen – spušteni plafoni, LED rasvjeta, kvalitetna keramika i sanitarije, te savremeno opremljena kuhinja i kupatilo.Dnevni boravak izlazi na balkon, a stan ima djelimičan pogled na more. Udaljenost od plaže je cca 500 metara, što ga čini atraktivnim kako za turiste, tako i za svakodnevni život. Klima uređaj je već instaliran, a parking je dostupan ispred zgrade.Nekretnina je u fazi legalizacije, što kupcima ostavlja dodatnu mogućnost za povoljniju kupovinu.✅ Glavne karakteristike:Površina: 44m²Sprat: 1 (zgrada bez lifta)BalkonLuksuzno opremljenKlima uređajParking ispred zgradeMirno okruženjeDjelimičan pogled na moreUdaljenost do mora: cca 500m

Location on the map

Igalo, Montenegro
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications