Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$316,875
ID: 28490
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se prostran stan u j zgradi Vektra, Preko Morače, na izuzetnoj lokaciji. Stan se nalazi na V spratu i ima površinu od 114 m², uz tri terase koje dodatno doprinose udobnosti života. Prostorna i funkcionalna struktura stana uključuje prostranu dnevnu sobu, dvije spavaće sobe, kuhinju, gostinjski toalet, kao i kupatilo. Takođe, stan posjeduje ostavu za dodatnu funkcionalnost. Orijentacija stana je istok-jug, što pruža odličnu količinu prirodne svjetlosti tokom dana. Zgrada je veoma mirna i ima samo dva stana po spratu, što garantuje intimnost i privatnost. Iako je stan u dobrom stanju, potrebna su određena ulaganja kako bi se prilagodio vašim željama i potrebama. Iako stan nema garažu, njegova pozicija i potencijal čine ga izuzetnom prilikom za kupovinu.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
$316,875
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 60 m² Preko Morače, smješten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade. Stan je kompletno opremljen, funkcionalnog rasporeda i posjeduje dva balkona. Nalazi se na idealnoj lokaciji u blizini svih važnih sadržaja, a ispred zgrade je obezbijeđen javni parking. Stan nije …
Residential quarter Izdaje se prostran trosoban stan od 130m2 u Dalmatinskoj ulici
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,526
Površine 130 m², stan je smješten na trećem spratu manje stambene zgrade. Iako zgrada nema lift, ova nekretnina nudi izuzetnu udobnost i funkcionalan raspored, čineći je savršenim izborom za porodičan život.🔹 Raspored:Stan se sastoji od velikog dnevnog boravka koji je povezan sa trpezarijom …
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,526
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 90m2, u dijelu grada Preko Morace. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet, veseraj i dvije terase. Stan se nalazi na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici, u blizini svih…
