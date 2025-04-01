  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
ID: 28180
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban lijepo opremljen stan povrsine 40m2. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji u ulici 4. jula u novoj zgradi Razvrsja.Cijena: 500€

Podgorica, Montenegro
