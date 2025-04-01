  1. Realting.com
Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,115
ID: 28435
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se moderno opremljen dvosoban stan površine 70 m², smješten na 4. spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom, u atraktivnoj lokaciji – City Kvart.   Struktura stana:   Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom Dvije spavaće sobe Dva kupatila Terasa     Dodatne pogodnosti:   Garažno mjesto uključeno u cijenu Luksuzno i funkcionalno uređen prostor Nalazi se u blizini šoping centara, restorana, kafića, škole i svih ključnih sadržaja     Cijena zakupa: 950 € mjesečno   Stan je idealan za parove, porodice ili poslovne ljude koji žele udoban život u savremenom gradskom ambijentu.   Za više informacija ili zakazivanje obilaska, kontaktirajte nas.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,115
