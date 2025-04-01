  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28300
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, smjesten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade u City kvartu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinje, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.Stan je otvren za kucne ljubimce.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit u visini od dvije mjesecne kirije!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$165,244
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646
Residential complex Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$524,055
Residential complex Apartments in a 5 star hotel on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$818,298
Residential complex A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
from
$374,768
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se lijepo namjesten jednosoban stan povrsine 45m2, stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, Stari Aerodrom kod lokala Verse.Cijena: 500€
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,335
Prodaje se komforan dvoetažni stan površine 113m², smješten na četvrtom spratu manje stambene zgrade u mirnom i uređenom dijelu Momišića, u neposrednoj blizini klinike Ars Medica.Struktura stana:Donji nivo: prostrana dnevna soba sa izlazom na veliku terasu, izdvojena kuhinja sa sopstvenim ba…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,115
Izdaje se moderno opremljen dvosoban stan površine 70 m², smješten na 4. spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom, u atraktivnoj lokaciji – City Kvart.   Struktura stana:   Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom Dvije spavaće sobe Dva kupatila Terasa     Dodatne pogodnosti:   Garažno mjesto ukl…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications