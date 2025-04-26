Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Lustica Peninsula, Radovici District. New Apartments from the Developer The building was bu…
$150,373
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. Three -storey house with a pool Distance…
$310,291
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Peninsula of LUSTICA, the area of ​​Radovichi. New apartments from the developer The house …
$160,921
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Lustica Peninsula, Radovici District. New Apartments from the Developer The building was bu…
$130,188
4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Herceg Novy, the area of ​​Janitsa. Three -storey villa with a pool, with four bedrooms Squ…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
$259,515
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1607 Premium Residences in Exclusive Lustica Peninsula Community - from €564,000 De…
$610,592
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Lustica Peninsula, Radovici District. New Apartments from the Developer The building was bu…
$261,308
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Lustica Peninsula, Radovici District. New Apartments from the Developer The building was bu…
$192,525
