Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

1 BHK
14
2 BHK
15
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment. The apartment consists of a spacious living room …
$403,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We offer for sale a studio apartment of 42 square meters in the Lustica Centrale complex. Th…
$392,170
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 86 square meters in a modern compl…
$642,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go