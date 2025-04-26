Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Botanika 3 Bedroom apartment at The Peaks, Luštica Bay: The exclusive neighbourhood not only…
$1,01M
