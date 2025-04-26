Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

1 BHK
12
2 BHK
14
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Discover The Peaks — heart of Montenegro's first golf community. A place where you can enjoy…
$794,511
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Lustica Bay Coastal Quarter Marina Village presents its final property collection — residenc…
$573,337
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
The residential complex, built using local stone and with red tiled roofs characteristic of …
$942,140
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
If you're looking for a new home in the Mediterranean that combines first class benefits wit…
$545,421
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Luxury 1 bedroom top floor apartment in IRIS-8 in Marina Village in Lustica Bay 1 bedroom …
$858,931
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment in a premium complex on the first line in the complex Lushtitsa   Bae. Lovely sea …
$384,202
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Description Tivat Riviera, the Peninsula of Lousse. Three -storey house with a pool Distance…
$310,291
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
The only and unique apartment in Versace style with a luxurious interior and works of art. T…
$429,466
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Herceg Novy, the area of ​​Janitsa. Three -storey villa with a pool, with four bedrooms Squ…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
$259,515
3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Botanika 3 Bedroom apartment at The Peaks, Luštica Bay: The exclusive neighbourhood not only…
$1,01M
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1607 Premium Residences in Exclusive Lustica Peninsula Community - from €564,000 De…
$610,592
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Apartment in the elite Lushtica Bay complex, second row from the sea. The apartment has a sp…
$441,313
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A5-240. Two bedroom apartment in Lustica BayFor sale two-bedroom apartment 116m2: 2 bedrooms…
$838,067
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
