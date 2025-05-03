Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

38 properties total found
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 306 m²
Waterfront house on the first line in Kostanjica. This house consists of 3 apartments and a…
$1,33M
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Description The ski resort Kolashin, the foot of the Belasitsa mountains. New a small -apart…
$66,599
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$349,537
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
$702,751
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
The apartment has a gorgeous panoramic view of the Kotor Bay In warm  summer days  you can r…
$298,382
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
$93,709
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Ski resort Kolasin. New apartments from the Developer in an eco-class residential building …
$91,558
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very heart of…
$379,567
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$93,709
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
Apartment 10 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment 10 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
A small hotel for sale in Kotor. The hotel is situated within a few minutes walk of the Old…
$1,44M
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 01.12.2023. The…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
The services of the transaction agency   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! Studio struct…
$249,421
5 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
5 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 100 m²
Krasici House Project, Tivat. The house is on the first line to the sea. The comprises of…
$319,395
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 01.12.2023. The…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern two bedroom apartments are availabl…
$235,051
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Waterfront house for sale in Dobrota, Kotor Bay. This property's facade is done in stone. …
$1,59M
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
Description The ski resort Kolashin, the left bank of the Tara River. A complex of ten chale…
$1,03M
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popular sk…
$379,567
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! S…
$108,911
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
The ski resort Kolashin, National Park "Biogradsk Gora", Southern slope of the Belasitsa Mou…
$378,404
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! …
$166,570
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin   The sale of rooms and apar…
$152,911
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Commissioning - 01.12.2023. The…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Ski resort Kolashin. A new complex in a modern alpine style. Rolling on 01.12.2023. The buye…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
House for sale in Krašići, Tivat only 50 meters from the sea. The house has two levels with…
$282,397
