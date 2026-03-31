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Studio apartments in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

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Studio apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
‍ LOCATION This apartment is located in Kolasin, 1km away from the city center. The sea an…
$100,009
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