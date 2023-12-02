Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

1 BHK
73
2 BHK
84
3 BHK
23
4 BHK
13
Apartment To archive
270 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€88,000

Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€61,160

Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€61,160

Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€103,364

Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€136,906

Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Ski Studio Apartment is part of a hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski …
€150,700

Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
This Ski Apartment is located in Kolasin Ski resort (Building R in the master plan), the lat…
€163,513

Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
€61,600

3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
€950,000

3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
€650,000

2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
€350,000

1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350,000

1 room apartment in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
A4-1616. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the ground …
€56,000

1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
A4-1592. New Residential Complex in TivatFor sale new residential complex in Tivat only 500 …
€174,000

1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin   The sale of rooms an…
€141,000

2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very he…
€350,000

2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popu…
€350,000

1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Kolashin Ski Resort, « Biogradska Gora », the southern slope of Belasitsa Mountain A new re…
€350,000

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
A4-1586. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva For sale one bedroom apartment in the center of Budv…
€149,000

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/3
A4-1584. Studio Apartment in Becici For sale studio apartment in Becici only 200 meters from…
€59,000

2 room apartment with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
a5-504. Beautiful apartment in Porto-Montenegro For sale apartment in Tivat.  Area of apart…
Price on request

Apartment with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Apartment with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
D5-503. Semi-detached villa on the first line from the sea in Krasici.Adjoining villa on the…
€600,000

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
A4-1582. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale one bedroom apartment in Bec…
€175,000

1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
A4-1583. New Complex in the Center of BudvaFor sale new complex in the center of Budva.  The…
€123,900

3 room apartment in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
We offer you a delightful opportunity to become the owner of a penthouse located on the 10th…
€1,20M

Leave a request
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
A5-503. One and two bedroom apartments in Dobrota For sale  Dobrota, 2nd floor, 60 m, one b…
€150,000

1 room apartment in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
A5-502. New one bedroom apartment in BudvaFor sale 1+1 bedroom apartment.  Apartment locate…
€120,000

Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
NUM 5451 For sale apartments in Kolasin, under Bjelasica mountain, which is one hour drive f…
€64,000

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
A11-020. One bedroom apartment, Djenovici, Herceg NoviFully furnished one-bedroom apartment …
€102,000

2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
A4-1578. Two bedroom apartment with pool in BeciciFor sale apartment 68 m2 in - quiet and pi…
€175,000

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
