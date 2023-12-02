Apartments for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

UAE
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€88,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
27 m²
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€61,160
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
27 m²
1
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€61,160
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
47 m²
2
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€103,364
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
62 m²
2
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€136,906
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
27 m²
Ski Studio Apartment is part of a hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski …
€150,700
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
35 m²
This Ski Apartment is located in Kolasin Ski resort (Building R in the master plan), the lat…
€163,513
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
28 m²
€61,600
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
208 m²
€950,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
124 m²
€650,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
2
73 m²
€350,000
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
70 m²
€350,000
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1
1
23 m²
A4-1616. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the ground …
€56,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2
1
43 m²
1/2
A4-1592. New Residential Complex in TivatFor sale new residential complex in Tivat only 500 …
€174,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
1
29 m²
1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin The sale of rooms an…
€141,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
1
70 m²
2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very he…
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
3
1
2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popu…
€350,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
1
70 m²
Kolashin Ski Resort, « Biogradska Gora », the southern slope of Belasitsa Mountain A new re…
€350,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2
1
51 m²
3/5
A4-1586. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva For sale one bedroom apartment in the center of Budv…
€149,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1
1
18 m²
1/3
A4-1584. Studio Apartment in Becici For sale studio apartment in Becici only 200 meters from…
€59,000
2 room apartment with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3
1
62 m²
a5-504. Beautiful apartment in Porto-Montenegro For sale apartment in Tivat. Area of apart…
Price on request
Apartment with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
D5-503. Semi-detached villa on the first line from the sea in Krasici.Adjoining villa on the…
€600,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2
1
55 m²
1
A4-1582. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva with a Sea ViewFor sale one bedroom apartment in Bec…
€175,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2
1
42 m²
5
A4-1583. New Complex in the Center of BudvaFor sale new complex in the center of Budva. The…
€123,900
3 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3
150 m²
We offer you a delightful opportunity to become the owner of a penthouse located on the 10th…
€1,20M
1 room apartment with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2
1
60 m²
2
A5-503. One and two bedroom apartments in Dobrota For sale Dobrota, 2nd floor, 60 m, one b…
€150,000
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2
1
31 m²
2
A5-502. New one bedroom apartment in BudvaFor sale 1+1 bedroom apartment. Apartment locate…
€120,000
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
27 m²
NUM 5451 For sale apartments in Kolasin, under Bjelasica mountain, which is one hour drive f…
€64,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2
1
40 m²
2/3
A11-020. One bedroom apartment, Djenovici, Herceg NoviFully furnished one-bedroom apartment …
€102,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
3
1
68 m²
3
A4-1578. Two bedroom apartment with pool in BeciciFor sale apartment 68 m2 in - quiet and pi…
€175,000
