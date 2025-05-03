Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
87
Drpe
3
86 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
A4-1793. One Bedroom Apartment in Rafailovici with a Big Terrace For sale one bedroom apartm…
$125,755
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
A4-1710. Two Bedroom Apartment with a Sea View in Becici For sale two bedrooms apartment in …
$334,110
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
A4-1767. Luxury Apartment in a Сomplex on the First line on Lustica For sale luxury apartmen…
$1,04M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/9
A4-1777. One Bedroom in Becici on the Front Line For sale one bedroom apartment in the compl…
$274,424
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Dobrota, Kotor Bay. The apartment has four spacious bedrooms with a be…
$133,206
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment for sale in Muo, Kotor Bay. This two bedroom apartment is situated on the second f…
$193,766
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom and large terrace in a quiet suburb of Tivat. The apartment of…
$139,576
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Wonderful 2 bedroom apartment in a luxury complex with a swimming pool 5 minutes from Porto …
$300,626
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/3
A4-1769. Two Bedrooms apartment in Becici For sale two bedrooms apartment in Becici only 500…
$131,487
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A9-110-3. Two bedroom apartment in new complex with sea view in BarFor sale Sunny and spacio…
$172,357
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
We bring to your attention a penthouse complexed with a swimming pool in a quiet location (K…
$375,782
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a new modern duplex with 3 bedrooms 5 minutes from Porto Novi 300 m to the sea with…
$354,309
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/8
A4-1745. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici with a small sea viewFor sale one bedroom apartment…
$176,449
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/6
A4-1677. Luxury Apartment with a Panoramic Sea View in Becici For sale luxury apartment with…
$838,067
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 8
A4-1762-1. Beautiful Project in Budva with Panoramic Sea View, One BedroomFor sale new compl…
$200,402
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Two bedroom apartment is located 50 meters from the sea. It is situated on the last floor of…
$149,191
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
A4-1762. Beautiful Project in Budva with Panoramic Sea View, StudioFor sale new complex in B…
$84,788
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/6
A4-1740. One Bedroom Apartment in Becici For sale one bedroom apartment in Becici only 150m …
$146,152
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/7
A4-1734. Two Bedroom Apartment in Becici with a Sea ViewFor sale two bedroom apartment in Be…
$414,160
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Budva. This two bedroom apartment is modernly designed. …
$351,665
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
A4-1792. Two Bedrooms Apartment in RafailoviciFor sale two bedrooms apartment in Rafailovici…
$162,614
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
A4-1748. New Beautiful Complex in Becici with a Panoramic Sea viewFor sale beautiful complex…
$100,670
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 6/6
A4-1701. Three Bedroom Apartment in Two Levels in BudvaBeautiful penthouse in Budva with pan…
$1,06M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/8
A4-1743. Three Bedroom Apartment in RafailoviciThree bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, for s…
$393,738
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
A4-1649. Two Bedroom apartments in luxury complex in BudvaFro sale exclusive two-bedroom apa…
$389,981
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
A4-1794. One Bedroom Apartment in RafailoviciFor sale one bedroom apartment in Rafailovici w…
$129,766
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
A4-1703. New Complex With a Sea View in Becici A new residential complex for sale in Becici …
$133,474
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartment for sale in Dobrota, Kotor Bay. This two bedroom apartment is located on the four…
$159,848
3 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/5
A4-1770. Three Bedroom Apartment in Przno with a Sea ViewFor sale three bedrooms apartment i…
$439,543
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/13
A4-1784. Two Bedrooms Apartment in Becici with Fantastic Sea ViewFor sale two bedrooms apart…
$354,333
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

