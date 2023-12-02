Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Kolašin Municipality
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Ski Apartment is part of Swissôtel Resort Kolašin, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin…
€257,282
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir