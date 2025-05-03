Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
87
Drpe
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
A one-bedroom apartment of 45.16 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under construct…
$155,863
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern one-bedroom apartments are availabl…
$172,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
For sale studio apartment of 32,24m² in a new residential complex under construction in Kola…
$115,513
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
text
$467,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
A one-bedroom apartment of 49.3 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under constructi…
$170,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$349,537
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
$93,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the Buyer !!! S…
$93,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Amfora real estate offers you the opportunity to become the owner of one of the exclusive ap…
$395,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Sale Kolasin No. 5005. We offer a modern apartment with 1 bedroom, 39 m2, new building with …
$122,996
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Drpe, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Drpe, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$369,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
The services of the transaction agency   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! Studio struct…
$249,421
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
For sale studio apartment of 31.38 m² in a new residential complex under construction in Kol…
$112,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
For sale studio apartment of 32,24m² in a new residential complex under construction in Kola…
$113,365
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern two bedroom apartments are availabl…
$235,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/4
text
$234,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! S…
$108,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! …
$166,570
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
For sale studio apartment of 27.72m² in a new residential complex under construction in Kola…
$99,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
A one-bedroom apartment of 50,7 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under constructi…
$174,965
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
A two-bedroom apartment of 78.17 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under construct…
$259,621
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
$230,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
A one-bedroom apartment of 45.16 m² is for sale in a new residential complex under construct…
$158,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo 3 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$298,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Kolašin Municipality

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go