Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
87
Drpe
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern one-bedroom apartments are availabl…
$172,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
Apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
В престижном жилом комплексе «Эдельвейс» предлагаются к продаже современные квартиры-студии …
$103,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Sale Kolasin No. 5005. We offer a modern apartment with 1 bedroom, 39 m2, new building with …
$122,996
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Drpe, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Drpe, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$369,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
In the prestigious Edelweiss residential complex, modern two bedroom apartments are availabl…
$235,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
$230,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Edelweiss Eco House
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Luxury One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in the Heart of KolašinA luxurious one-bedroom apartme…
$160,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Property types in Kolašin Municipality

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go