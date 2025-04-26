Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Como
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Como, Italy

Tremezzina
13
San Siro
5
Faggeto Lario
4
House Delete
Clear all
78 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 520 m²
LUI-313. Красивая вилла в Чернобио.ВИЛЛА 520m² с 5 спальнями + спальня прислуги САД около 10…
$5,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
MV-1609-3. An amazing villa on the embankment with a pool and a landfill for yachts, surroun…
$9,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sorico, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 453 m²
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. Co…
$888,559
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Cernobbio, locality Rovenna.. Modern villa in a quiet and sunny position, surrounded by a fa…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
MENAGGIO: Contemporary design and low environmental impact with current technical solutions…
$886,837
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The villa is located a few minutes from the center of Menaggio, and is on one level as well …
$1,42M
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Santa Maria, Italy
1 bedroom house
Santa Maria, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The Rustico 'La Torre' has about 70sqm, spread over 3 floors. The house was completely resto…
$218,972
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. H…
$969,545
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
A few steps from the lake...in Menaggio, a large villa with independent semi-detached struct…
$974,426
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
In the picturesque village of Faggeto Lario on Lake Como, we are pleased to present a charmi…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
ID - 11032. VB- Панорамный таунхаус в КомоПанорамный таунхаус в городе Комо с видом на озеро…
$926,349
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
MV-1609-1. A charming suburban villa with stables and a large park. Square 700 sq.m. The are…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LUI-180b. Красивая вилла на КомоТремеццина (5 минут от Менаджо и 30 минут от Черноббио) ВИ…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Valsolda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Valsolda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Tr-143. Озеро Комо Вилла” Анна” в Тремеццина, г.MezzegraMezzegra Villa” Anna”: Прекрасная…
$3,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Come back with us into the 1700s in this charming renovated historical property located in a…
$853,992
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
PL-PR_P10. Каменный дом в сердце города КомоЭксклюзивный каменный дом, построенный в XVII ве…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Siro, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
An elegant single villa on the first hill of San Siro, a small town in the center of the lak…
$602,174
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Lenno, Modern new villa in a privileged position, in the upper part of Lenno with an amazing…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of …
$2,05M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms in Guanzate, Italy
Villa 10 rooms
Guanzate, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
The Villa located in the municipality of Guanzate (CO) within the residential complex called…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 300 m²
MV-INT-19847. Престижная историческая дворянская вилла недалеко от города КомоПрестижная ист…
$7,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Siro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
In a unique position for its quiet, excellent sun exposure and splendid lake view, we offer …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carate, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carate, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
In the prestigious setting of Lake Como, in the renowned village of Carate Urio, we present …
$2,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Campione dItalia, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Campione dItalia, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 540 m²
The Villa Piazzora was built in an area of Campione d'Italia very private and quiet, easily …
$7,12M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
Charming and luxurious single villa located in Tremezzo , Lake Como View. The main gate lead…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Argegno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 890 m²
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pianello del Lario, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Al1. Новая роскошная вилла на первой линии озераПианелло дел Ларио: отдельно стоящая Вилл…
$2,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
$13,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Como

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Como, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go