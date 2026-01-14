Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
26
Bordighera
21
Imperia
14
Alassio
10
149 properties total found
House in Merlungo, Italy
House
Merlungo, Italy
Area 320 m²
Italy. Ligurian coast. Sale of a country house on the elite Ligurian coast of Italy with its…
$1,05M
Villa 11 bedrooms in Camogli, Italy
Villa 11 bedrooms
Camogli, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 1
Area 477 m²
CAMOLI (Liguria)// 3 Villas and Guest House // 9.000 sq m Land plot // Sea view // Parking s…
$9,30M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
The villa has a panoramic view of the picturesque Alassio Bay.Immersed in a large private pa…
$4,59M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Santa Margherita Ligure – Prestigious apartment in a period villa with garden and terraces …
$2,28M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Camogli, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Camogli, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale in Camogli – Exclusive villa with breathtaking sea views in the heart of Portofino …
$3,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The villa, located on the picturesque Capo Mortola, just a stone’s throw from the French bor…
$5,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the cl…
$1,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Separate four-level villa in Borghetto Santo Spirito.The main entrance is on the first floor…
$1,15M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Ospedaletti Villa project 500 sq.m. // Land plot 3.000 sq.m // 5 bedrooms // 5 bathrooms // …
$2,32M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$758,138
Villa 6 bedrooms in Andora, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Andora, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction on the seaside near Andora (Liguria) a few meters from the beach.An…
$2,90M
Villa 20 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 20 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 300 m²
Luxury historic villa in one of the most famous locations in the west of the Ligurian Rivier…
$17,43M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Portovenere, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portovenere, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
PORTOVENERE (LA SPECIA) // 100 M2 area // SOLARIUM 40 M2 // 4 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Vie…
$1,22M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Portofino, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
PORTOFINO (Liguria) // MAIN VILLA 400 KV M // ORANGERY // PART OF 25,000 KV M // PRIZATION u…
$9,30M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rapallo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rapallo, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful villa in San Michele di Pagana a few minutes from the historic centers of Santa Ma…
$2,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Liguria, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Liguria, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
House in Liguria with sea view in the municipality of Soldano, in the province of Imperia.A …
$1,12M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in the most prestigious part of Arenzano, a short walk from the beaches…
$1,75M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
$2,45M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
LH-2V40. Вилла в продаже в Сан-PемоДом с видом на море в продаже в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, Итали…
$326,947
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
$5,67M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Imperia, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Imperia, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
AS-VA-310. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ИмперияВилла Гардения. Резиденциальная зона …
$751,977
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Imperia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Imperia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 274 m²
KK-6V55. Продается один блок современной дуплекс-виллы с бассейномВ районе очаровательного г…
$512,216
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Andora, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Andora, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
KK-070715-5. Престижная вилла класса люкс в резиденциальной зоне Андоры (Лигурия) ПинамареПр…
$3,81M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
KK-190317. Новая вилла модерн в Леричи. ЛигурияВ Леричи продается Вилла "Venere Azzurra" пос…
$2,83M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finale Ligure, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finale Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 430 m²
KK-1265-Ian. Великолепная вилла класса люксВеликолепная вилла класса люкс постройки конца 90…
$4,73M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
KK-280416-1. Вилла с потрясающем видом на море и город СанремоВилла «Аврора» выполнена в нео…
$6,54M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Diano Arentino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Diano Arentino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
KK-. Очаровательная вилла новой постройкиЭта очаровательная вилла новой постройки в продаже …
$534,013
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
KK-020317-2. Комплекс новых вил » Италия » Лигурия » ЧервоКомплекс из 6 вилл в 1.7 км на авт…
$1,47M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
LH-5V01. Продажа вилл-новостроек у моря в Италии, Лиурия, БордигераВ тихом и спокойном район…
$599,402
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 280 m²
KK-V274. Очаровательная новая вилла в стиле прованс в Сан-РемоОчаровательная новая вилла в с…
$2,29M
Close
