Terraced Houses for sale in Italy

Tuscany
64
Florence
13
Milan
5
Sardinia
46
38 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
$705,726
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the la…
$853,701
3 bedroom house in Sassofeltrio, Italy
3 bedroom house
Sassofeltrio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
For sale is a 2-storey house located in Fratte di Sassofeltrio, near the town of Rimini and …
$233,345
Villa 9 bedrooms in Citta di Castello, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Citta di Castello, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 070 m²
$3,41M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
* Seven magnificent villas on the slopes of Zambron, 500m from the sea * Located on the Coas…
$245,609
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
$489,455
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$335,789
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
$3,07M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Porto Rotondo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnifi…
$2,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
$1,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Costa, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Costa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pettenasco, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 689 m²
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The vi…
$4,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the cl…
$1,76M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pellestrina, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pellestrina, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Venice Lido is located just a few minutes from Venice, one of the most amazing and beautiful…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,85M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,71M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Giustina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Giustina, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale villa in the area of Rimini. The total area of the villa is 350 sq.m., the territor…
$1,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$739,874
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pozzarello, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argentar…
$2,73M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Ghiffa, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Ghiffa, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 850 m²
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
$10,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
$2,39M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Portofino, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vill…
$21,63M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lido di Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lido di Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
$1,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$227,540
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A villa in Veneto is offered for sale, which has partial views of Lake Garda. The villa is l…
$1,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,40M
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
$266,355
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is located in the most beauti…
$371,143
