Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
Houses
Houses for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy
villas
52
House
Clear all
55 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
9
3
250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with road
Tignale, Italy
10
4
400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with road, with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
9
3
200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6
2
450 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Gargnano, Italy
6
400 m²
In the beautiful setting of Gargnano, we propose a completely renovated farmhouse with fine …
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms
Salo, Italy
7
4
500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
285 m²
The uniqueness of this magnificent property lies in the presence of a garden with access to …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
285 m²
The uniqueness of this beautiful property definitely lies in the garden with lake access, do…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Gargnano, Italy
8
190 m²
Very interesting option for investment in accommodation, as a B&B for example. The main str…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 12 rooms with road
Gardone Riviera, Italy
12
4
500 m²
We are located in Gardone Riviera, in a panoramic hilly area with a magnificent view over th…
€2,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
6
262 m²
On the shores of Lake Garda, is the town of Gardone Riviera - one of the most prestigious re…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with road
Salo, Italy
13
3
480 m²
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
€2,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 18 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
18
5
750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
4
2
145 m²
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
9
4
350 m²
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 18 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
18
5
750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with road
Salo, Italy
10
10
1 035 m²
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Gargnano, Italy
4
1
140 m²
In Gargnano, in the charming hamlet of Bogliaco, we offer a single villa with private garden…
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Pulciano, Italy
4
85 m²
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
4
153 m²
GH-LV04831. Отреставрированный старинный таунхаусВ районе Фазано, городка Гардоне Ривьера, м…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Salo, Italy
6
370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Salo, Italy
600 m²
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6
600 m²
GA-V001229. Вилла в продаже в Toscolano MadernoРасположившись на первом холме прекрасного оз…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
294 m²
GA-V001428. Вилла с ремонтом на берегу озера в Тосколано-МадерноРасположенный прямо на главн…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Salo, Italy
4
160 m²
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Barbarano, Italy
6
600 m²
VB-30010. Историческая вилла на озере ГардаКрасивая историческая вилла на первой линии озера…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Barbarano, Italy
4
350 m²
ABI-900М. Красивая отдельно стоящая вилла с великолепным видом на озере Гарда Красивая вилла…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Salo, Italy
6
770 m²
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
