Houses for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

Villa 9 rooms with road in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Villa 10 rooms with road in Tignale, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with road
Tignale, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Villa 8 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with road, with optic fiber in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with road, with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Villa 6 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
€1,30M
6 room house in Gargnano, Italy
6 room house
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
In the beautiful setting of Gargnano, we propose a completely renovated farmhouse with fine …
€1,25M
Villa 7 rooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 7 rooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Villa 8 rooms with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
The uniqueness of this magnificent property lies in the presence of a garden with access to …
€2,50M
Villa 8 rooms with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
The uniqueness of this beautiful property definitely lies in the garden with lake access, do…
€2,50M
8 room house in Gargnano, Italy
8 room house
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 190 m²
Very interesting option for investment in accommodation, as a B&B for example. The main str…
€300,000
Villa 12 rooms with road in Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 12 rooms with road
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
We are located in Gardone Riviera, in a panoramic hilly area with a magnificent view over th…
€2,98M
Villa 6 rooms in Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 262 m²
On the shores of Lake Garda, is the town of Gardone Riviera - one of the most prestigious re…
€3,20M
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with road in Salo, Italy
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with road
Salo, Italy
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
€2,48M
Villa 18 rooms with road in Salo, Italy
Villa 18 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
€3,60M
Villa 4 rooms with road in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
€700,000
Villa 9 rooms with road in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with road
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
€900,000
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with road in Salo, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with road
Salo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 035 m²
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
€2,00M
Villa 4 rooms in Gargnano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
In Gargnano, in the charming hamlet of Bogliaco, we offer a single villa with private garden…
€740,000
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool in Pulciano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Pulciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
€380,000
Villa 4 rooms in Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
GH-LV04831. Отреставрированный старинный таунхаусВ районе Фазано, городка Гардоне Ривьера, м…
€360,000
Villa 6 rooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
€990,000
Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa
Salo, Italy
Area 600 m²
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
€1,10M
Villa 6 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
GA-V001229. Вилла в продаже в Toscolano MadernoРасположившись на первом холме прекрасного оз…
€1,30M
Villa in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Area 294 m²
GA-V001428. Вилла с ремонтом на берегу озера в Тосколано-МадерноРасположенный прямо на главн…
€1,55M
Villa 4 rooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
€460,000
Villa 6 rooms in Barbarano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Barbarano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-30010. Историческая вилла на озере ГардаКрасивая историческая вилла на первой линии озера…
€8,00M
Villa 4 rooms in Barbarano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Barbarano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
ABI-900М. Красивая отдельно стоящая вилла с великолепным видом на озере Гарда Красивая вилла…
€2,50M
Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa
Salo, Italy
Area 790 m²
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
€1,90M
Villa 6 rooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 770 m²
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
€3,80M
