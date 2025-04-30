Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Italy

20 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Pescara, Italy
4 bedroom house
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
House in collectorvino with earth and garden Cozy 3-HETAGENAGED DEMARACHAROSHOMENTISHENT…
$346,639
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the la…
$853,701
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sassofeltrio, Italy
3 bedroom house
Sassofeltrio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
For sale is a 2-storey house located in Fratte di Sassofeltrio, near the town of Rimini and …
$233,345
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Citta di Castello, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Citta di Castello, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 070 m²
$3,41M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa on the seashore with   Output   to two beaches. The main villa consists of a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$335,789
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Costa, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Costa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pettenasco, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 689 m²
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The vi…
$4,38M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$739,874
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Ghiffa, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Ghiffa, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 850 m²
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
$10,24M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$227,540
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sardinia, Italy
3 bedroom house
Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-storey building in northern Sardinia is sold. The total area is 160 m ². On the ground f…
$357,472
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
$266,355
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bianzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bianzano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
INDEPENDENT NEW VILLA, with a plot of 3000 m2, surrounded by greenery, with excellent lighti…
$314,743
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lombardy, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lombardy, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Cottages located in a closed residence in Manerba del Garda.On the ground floor there is a l…
$421,159
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porlezza, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and se…
$2,50M
Leave a request

