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Houses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

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Milan
5
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
49
Desenzano del Garda
43
Lonato del Garda
17
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349 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Monza, Italy
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Monza, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury private villa in Monza – 600 m2 in one of the most prestigious areasItaly • Monza • Z…
$2,84M
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Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 475 m²
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
$937,760
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Soiano del Lago, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
ABI-908L. Вилла на озере ГардаПрестижная, отедельностоящая вилла с панорамным видом на озеро…
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
ABI-1263A. Вилла в Дезенцано дель Гарда с бассейном и частным садовым участкомВилла в Дезенц…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
$1,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pianello del Lario, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Al1. Новая роскошная вилла на первой линии озераПианелло дел Ларио: отдельно стоящая Вилл…
$3,16M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
$385,654
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
LD-1909. Продано! Вилла класса люкс в окрестностях озера МаджореРоскошная вилла, окруженная …
$6,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lecco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lecco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
IT-300418-1. Историческая вилла на озере КомоПродается историческая вилла на озере Комо неда…
$5,63M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-PV001500. Элитная современная вилла в Манерба-дель-ГардаЭлитная современная вилла в Манер…
$1,82M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cremona, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cremona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 50 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Renovated farmhouse with 5 hectares of land – Cremonese countryside In the picturesque Crem…
$930,945
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
$702,148
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-LV01652. Современная вилла с видом на озероВилла в стиле "модерн" в удивительно красивом …
$1,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
ABI-1164A. Престижная вилла с бассейном и просторным садом в Паденге суль ГардаПрестижная ви…
$2,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
PL-PR_P10. Каменный дом в сердце города КомоЭксклюзивный каменный дом, построенный в XVII ве…
$1,47M
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Villa in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Area 320 m²
WW-120315. Вилла в Манерба дель ГардаПредлагаем Вашему вниманию Виллу на озере Гарда, в Мане…
$3,75M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
FP-T917. Эпохальная вилла начала 19 века с причалом и флигелемВ Ранко непосредственно на бер…
$3,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangiano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangiano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 702 m²
FP-T998. Недвижимость на первой линии озера в ЛеджуноНедвижимость на первой линии озера в Ле…
$2,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazzate, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazzate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
OC-1452457. Вилла с садомПредлагается роскошная вилла , состоящая из двух уровней в местечке…
$914,316
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
$14,65M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
WW-120315-1. Вилла в Гардоне РивьераВилла в Гардоне Ривьера - одном из самых престижных мест…
$2,81M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
ABI-805NE. Красивая вилла с бассейном и великолепным видом на первой береговой линии озера Г…
$12,89M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
GH-PV001445. Прекрасная вилла на озере Гарда с панорамным видом и бассейномПрекрасная вилла …
$4,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
LUI-154. Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро.Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро. Площадь …
$2,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 400 m²
GH-PV00020. Элитная современная вилла на первая линии озераВ продаже ЭЛИТНАЯ СОВРЕМЕННАЯ ВИЛ…
$2,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
GH-LV04831. Отреставрированный старинный таунхаусВ районе Фазано, городка Гардоне Ривьера, м…
$421,992
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
GA-V001344. Эксклюзивный дом с видом на озеро и террасой в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенно…
$906,110
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 090 m²
ABI-20181N. Вилла с видом на озеро Гарда!Проект строительства современной виллы с прекрасным…
$3,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 770 m²
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
$4,45M
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Property types in Lombardy

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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