Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Lombardy
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lombardy, Italy

villas
518
townhouses
11
House To archive
Clear all
555 properties total found
9 room house in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
9 room house
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 9 000 m²
Imagine the house of your dreams...inside a private park of 9,000 square meters, a bucolic a…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 50 rooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Milan, Italy
Villa 50 rooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Milan, Italy
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 12
Area 6 000 m²
€5,00M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Guanzate, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Guanzate, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
The Villa located in the municipality of Guanzate (CO) within the residential complex called…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Tignale, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tignale, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pozzolengo, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
€270,000
Leave a request
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Roe Volciano, Italy
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
We are located on the border of Salò, in the locality of Trobiolo, where we propose for sale…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
€510,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In Soiano del lago, near the village and not far from the beaches, we offer this villa under…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
6 room house in Gargnano, Italy
6 room house
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
In the beautiful setting of Gargnano, we propose a completely renovated farmhouse with fine …
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico in Salo, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Leave a request
Villa 12 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Soiano del Lago, Italy
Villa 12 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Explore an extraordinary residence in the enchanting hills of Soiano del Lago. This single v…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Valsolda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Valsolda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
A few minutes from the city of Lugano and the center of Porlezza and Menaggio, we find this …
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming detached villa located in Manerba del Gard…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We offer for sale a three-story detached house for renovation, situated in the picturesque S…
€540,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
The uniqueness of this beautiful property definitely lies in the garden with lake access, do…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Iseo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
The "Le Ville" project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€695,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Iseo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€785,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Iseo, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€775,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
In the beautiful setting of San Felice del Benaco, a stone's throw from the town center, the…
€930,000
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Cernobbio, locality Rovenna.. Modern villa in a quiet and sunny position, surrounded by a fa…
€1,50M
Leave a request
8 room house in Gargnano, Italy
8 room house
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 190 m²
Very interesting option for investment in accommodation, as a B&B for example. The main str…
€300,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir