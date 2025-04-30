Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Italy

8 properties total found
Villa in Terni, Italy
Villa
Terni, Italy
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa on the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea in one of the most prestigious resorts in It…
$5,68M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 373 m²
A country house with a large plot of 17 hectares is located in the province of Rome, in Sant…
$650,884
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 800 m²
A magnificent villa built in 1766 by an aristocratic Austrian family.Located on the border w…
$5,37M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 270 m²
Luxury independent villa in one of the most prestigious areas of Rome - EUR .The EUR area is…
$4,39M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 410 m²
Villa in the picturesque town of Baveno, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Piedmont. This is…
$1,45M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This majestic building, built in the 1920s, has a garden of 4,000 sqm, several terraces and …
$7,72M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
The elegant villa is located in Lido dei Pini, in a residential consortium with a private be…
$1,34M
