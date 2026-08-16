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Houses for sale in Terni, Italy

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villas
17
townhouses
45
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382 properties total found
House 18 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 18 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 530 m²
Reference number: N792 (R) Property name: Casa Berto Location: In country Town/City: …
$348,787
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House 13 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 740 m²
Cottage of good workmanship to be restored with accessory Land of about 3.0 hectares Service…
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Detached single to be reviewed internally by the court of 300 square meters with ground floo…
$172,758
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
House with garden on the outskirts of the village in a panoramic Two floors plus the ground …
$52,277
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9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Unfinished farmhouse (renovated roof and second floor in reinforced concrete) Plastered exte…
$348,787
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Detached single 70 renovated internally (external to be reviewed) Two floors of 80 sqm each …
$348,787
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 200 m²
Reference number: N1427 Property name: Casa New Road Location: In country Town/City: …
$93,010
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8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Farmhouse on two floors to be restored Ground floor with stable and warehouse First floor wi…
$69,103
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9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Old farmhouse (1850) to renovate Ground floor 110 sqm First floor 90 square meters 38 square…
$186,020
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House 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
$337,161
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7 room house in Terni, Italy
7 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
Reference number: N1247 Property name: Casa Giammar Location: In village Town/City: …
$151,141
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House 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N1129 Property name: Casa Flavio Location: In country Town/City: …
$174,393
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Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 330 m²
Single villa in the 80s in excellent condition Land of 4,000 square meters in part partly ga…
Price on request
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
Building Lot (broken down into two lots) with about 5,000 square meters of farmland Maximum …
Price on request
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8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Reference number: N1290 Property name: Casa Erminio Location: In country Town/City: …
$110,449
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House 15 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 600 m²
Large farmhouse in old brick on two floors with habitable attic in good general condition (b…
$296,469
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 200 m²
Farmhouse to be demolished and rebuilt consisting of a more recent part (1950s) and an older…
$69,757
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 450 m²
Farmhouse to be completely restored on three floors (150 x 3) mq Roof partially collapsed Te…
Price on request
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House 19 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 19 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 19
Area 550 m²
Building on three levels plus attic General condition good Ground floor apartment of 205 sqm…
$406,918
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Building plot in desirable position to make two floors of 600 square meters each plus baseme…
Price on request
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Building plot of 2,500 square meters with a wide view of the sea Facing the provincial road …
$174,393
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 650 m²
Building plot for residential building Maximum volume 1160 cubic meters is on the outskirts …
$209,272
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8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Farmhouse to be restored but with structure in good condition, two levels plus attic. Land o…
$127,889
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House 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 500 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate with over 11.00 hectares of arable land in good exposure. Ancien…
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9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 200 m²
Reference number: N743 (I) Property name: Casa Liliana Location: In country Town/City…
$69,757
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House 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Habitable house on three floors in stone in a panoramic plot of 9,000 square meters more acc…
$162,767
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 4 120 m²
Housing development in four batches in a panoramic position (unit price 40,000 €) housing de…
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Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Single villa with land with olive trees of about 5,000 square meters. Ground floor with larg…
$287,930
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House 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Habitable farmhouse of good size with accessories in a panoramic position. Services present.…
$290,656
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House 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 300 m²
Finely restored farmhouse with quality materials in a secluded and panoramic position. Three…
Price on request
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