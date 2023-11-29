Houses for sale in Livorno, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
€1,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Castiglioncello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
€2,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Livorno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
VB-050318. Исторический замок, Тоскана, провинция ЛиворноУникальный и роскошный исторический…
€24,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Cecina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
CA-1581-PI. Новая элегантная вилла с бассейном в Чечина. Ливорно. ТосканаЭксклюзивная вилла…
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Cecina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 300 m²
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
€3,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in San Vincenzo, Italy
Villa Villa
San Vincenzo, Italy
Area 950 m²
KK-CS92. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Сан-ВинченцоВ 1.5 км от моря владение полность…
€3,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Villa Villa
Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Area 250 m²
KK-020317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Кампилья-МариттимаВладение 1800г постройки…
€3,10M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Colmata, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colmata, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
KK-M73. Вилла XV века постройки в Пьомбино800 кв.м площадь и 800 сада - личная зона спуска к…
€3,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
KK-dl625. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » КвэрчанеллаВилла в Quercianella (Тоскана. 10 …
€2,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Villa Villa
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Area 300 m²
CA-10727. Тосканская вилла в Кастаньето Кардуччи. Ливорно. Тоскана Старинная тосканская вилл…
€2,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa in Livorno, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Livorno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This villa is located in the heart of the picturesque promenade of Marciana Marina, right be…
€1,45M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with garden, with private pool, near infrastructure in Livorno, Italy
Villa Villa with garden, with private pool, near infrastructure
Livorno, Italy
Chic estate with luxurious villa in Kyanti, Tuscany. On the first plot there is an agroturis…
€8,00M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Livorno, Italy
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Livorno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
The beautiful house is located in Kuerchianella, Tuscany. The house offers a beautiful view …
€2,00M
5 room house with garden, with heating, near infrastructure in Livorno, Italy
5 room house with garden, with heating, near infrastructure
Livorno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
The traditional Tuscan house is located near Livorno, Tuscany. The villa was completely reno…
€1,35M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Livorno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Livorno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
A unique country house is located in a beautiful coastal location, just 3 km from the city o…
€1,05M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Livorno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Livorno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The nice house is located in Castanieto-Carducci, Tuscany. Villa in Tuscan style with annex,…
€1,03M
