Houses for sale in Unione dei Comuni della Val Vibrata, Italy

14 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
$337,845
House in Colonnella, Italy
House
Colonnella, Italy
Area 200 000 m²
Land in tourist accommodation vocation in part parceled mixed-use housing with a beautiful v…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
$2,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
$490,420
Villa 2 bedrooms in Colonnella, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
$299,701
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
$337,845
Townhouse 9 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-181219. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла с прекрасн…
$359,641
Villa 5 bedrooms in Corropoli, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
$1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
$1,20M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Colonnella, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляжа и в не…
$299,701
House in Tortoreto, Italy
House
Tortoreto, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
Building plot of 1,500 square meters facing the road and about 1 km from the Adriatic state road
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
$490,420
Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
$359,641
