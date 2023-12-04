Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Marche
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Marche, Italy

villas
21
House To archive
Clear all
41 property total found
9 room house in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
9 room house
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 32
Area 1 600 m²
Building in the center ideal for businesses (to be transformed into apartments). Volume 4,80…
Price on request
Leave a request
8 room house in Massa Fermana, Italy
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
€230,000
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house in Montottone, Italy
6 room house
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Reference number: N454 Property name: Casa Rocca Location: In village Town/City: Zo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
€3,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
€1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Marotta, Italy
Villa
Marotta, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
€3,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Sirolo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sirolo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 5
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Case di Coccia, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Case di Coccia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 850 000 m²
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Castorano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Castorano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 rooms in Tavullia, Italy
Villa 2 rooms
Tavullia, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
€89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
9 room house in Montappone, Italy
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Brick farmhouse with 2.30 hectares of land with southern exposure. General state to be revie…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa with sea view in Marche, Italy
Villa with sea view
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
€5,00M
Leave a request
House in Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 sqm with wide sea view and double access Possibility of splitting int…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Montappone, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Renovated farmhouse in the main building (to be completed the annex and the adjacent accesso…
Price on request
Leave a request
8 room house in Morichella, Italy
8 room house
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition with enclosed courtyard of about 5,000 sq.m. Structure in tuff a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montappone, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 400 m²
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house with bathroom in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house with bathroom
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Montappone, Italy
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Farmhouse for renovation in a nice scenic location is on two floors of a good size in ancien…
Price on request
Leave a request
7 room house in Montottone, Italy
7 room house
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
House in the old town house on two floors plus small accessories and garden of 130 sqm brick…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Marche, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir