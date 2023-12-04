UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Marche
Houses
Houses for sale in Marche, Italy
villas
21
House
Clear all
41 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
9 room house
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
32
1 600 m²
Building in the center ideal for businesses (to be transformed into apartments). Volume 4,80…
Price on request
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
8
250 m²
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
€230,000
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
16
550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
6 room house
Montottone, Italy
6
160 m²
Reference number: N454 Property name: Casa Rocca Location: In village Town/City: Zo…
Price on request
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
16
500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Price on request
Villa 6 rooms
Fano, Italy
6
770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
€3,75M
Villa 6 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
6
600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
€1,82M
Villa
Marotta, Italy
1 800 m²
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
€3,75M
Villa 4 rooms
Sirolo, Italy
4
240 m²
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
€1,35M
Villa 6 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
6
450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
€3,00M
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5
300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
€1,50M
Villa 6 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
6
10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
€2,20M
Villa 5 rooms
Monteprandone, Italy
5
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
€2,00M
Villa 5 rooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
5
400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
€1,95M
Villa 6 rooms
Case di Coccia, Italy
6
850 000 m²
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
€1,75M
1
Villa 6 rooms
Senigallia, Italy
6
1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
€2,80M
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5
300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
€1,65M
Villa 6 rooms
Castorano, Italy
6
2 000 m²
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
€2,10M
Villa 3 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
3
200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
€275,000
Villa 2 rooms
Tavullia, Italy
2
80 m²
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
€89,000
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
9
250 m²
Brick farmhouse with 2.30 hectares of land with southern exposure. General state to be revie…
Price on request
Villa with sea view
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
€5,00M
House
Campofilone, Italy
3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 sqm with wide sea view and double access Possibility of splitting int…
Price on request
9 room house with Bedrooms
Montappone, Italy
11
400 m²
Renovated farmhouse in the main building (to be completed the annex and the adjacent accesso…
Price on request
8 room house
Morichella, Italy
8
300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition with enclosed courtyard of about 5,000 sq.m. Structure in tuff a…
Price on request
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montappone, Italy
13
400 m²
In beautiful panoramic position on the outskirts of the village, this property in excellent …
Price on request
6 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6
80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
Price on request
9 room house with bathroom
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9
206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
Price on request
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
11
250 m²
Farmhouse for renovation in a nice scenic location is on two floors of a good size in ancien…
Price on request
7 room house
Montottone, Italy
7
100 m²
House in the old town house on two floors plus small accessories and garden of 130 sqm brick…
Price on request
