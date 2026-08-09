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Houses for sale in Marche, Italy

;
Porto Recanati
7
San Benedetto del Tronto
6
Civitanova Marche
5
SantElpidio a Mare
4
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84 properties total found
9 room house in Massa Fermana, Italy
9 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 270 m²
Detached house on three levels of about 90 square meters each. Ground floor living area with…
$81,384
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House 16 rooms in Montottone, Italy
House 16 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 450 m²
Nice building in the historic center in the main street. Improvement works carried out over …
Price on request
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6 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
$34,879
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TekceTekce
Villa 40 rooms in Offida, Italy
Villa 40 rooms
Offida, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 1 000 m²
Villa on three levels of over 1,000 m2 with 40 rooms 9 bathrooms 13 bedrooms, high quality f…
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House 13 rooms in Cessapalombo, Italy
House 13 rooms
Cessapalombo, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
House to renovate in a panoramic and secluded. Stone structure Land 4:00 acres with private …
$93,010
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
$4,39M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
8 room house in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
8 room house
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Reference number: N663 (R) Property name: Casa Rotondo Location: In village Town/City…
$81,384
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House 17 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 17 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 400 m²
Large renovated farmhouse with great quality accessory adjacent (for renovation) Three-story…
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House 15 rooms in Massa Fermana, Italy
House 15 rooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N1185 Property name: Casa Alfa Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
$110,449
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8 room house in Macerata, Italy
8 room house
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Panoramic cottage in a secluded location near the city structure in good condition Land of 1…
$232,525
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House in Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Area 900 m²
Building lot with a building to be demolished Destination above 80% residential 20% commerci…
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9 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
$174,393
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 18 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 18 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 540 m²
Large panoramic house to be restored (end of the century) Two floors for the oldest part, th…
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House 14 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
House 14 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Casale sea of 300 sqm with dependance of 30 sqm and land of about 2.0 hectares with olive an…
$424,357
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House 13 rooms in San Ginesio, Italy
House 13 rooms
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
Detached house from the 50s with 15 thousand square meters of flat land partly wooded. Three…
$287,930
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House 12 rooms in Caldarola, Italy
House 12 rooms
Caldarola, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 210 m²
Reference number: N931 (R) Property name: Casa Arena Location: In village Town/City: …
$81,384
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building area consisting of five lots of about 1,000 m2 each with a wide sea view - Resident…
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House 12 rooms in San Severino Marche, Italy
House 12 rooms
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 280 m²
Reference number: N837 (R) Property name: Casa Silvio Location: In country Town/City:…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
$1,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 10 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 10 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Well-made farmhouse to renovate with various accessories. Old brick structure and wooden flo…
$138,206
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Townhouse 10 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 270 m²
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
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House 16 rooms in Montefortino, Italy
House 16 rooms
Montefortino, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 540 m²
Large country house in village 5 km from the center stone structure adjacent to other proper…
$87,197
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House 10 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 10 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Renovated farmhouse (2006) on two floors with courtyard and land for about 3,000 square mete…
$290,656
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 12 rooms in Falerone, Italy
House 12 rooms
Falerone, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Farmhouse to renovate of good size (about 400 m2) in ancient brick with more recent parts ad…
$162,767
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5 room house in Montemonaco, Italy
5 room house
Montemonaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 70 m²
Renovated stone house situated in a charming village at the foot of the Sibyl Two-story livi…
$58,131
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House 14 rooms in Massa Fermana, Italy
House 14 rooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N1390 Property name: Casa Maccan Location: In country Town/City: …
$109,413
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Property types in Marche

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