Houses for sale in Porto Recanati, Italy

9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate with accessory in a panoramic and secluded position. Ancient bri…
€140,000
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Well-made farmhouse to renovate with various accessories. Old brick structure and wooden flo…
€120,000
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 32 600 m²
Building land of approximately 3.26 ha with an approved subdivision plan for mixed use: Prod…
Price on request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N721 (R) Property name: Casa Seven Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
