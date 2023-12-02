Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

villas
5
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Roe Volciano, Italy
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
We are located on the border of Salò, in the locality of Trobiolo, where we propose for sale…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
€510,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 12 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 12 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
In Roè Volciano, nearby Salò, this fabulous property is immersed in an enchanting private ga…
€1,98M
per month
Leave a request
Villa in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
Area 1 311 m²
GA-V001255. ВИЛЛА “СВОБОДА” С БОЛЬШИМ ЧАСТНЫМ ПАРКОМ В ROÈ VOLCIANOРасположенный в центре го…
€1,41M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir