  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Tortoreto
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tortoreto, Italy

Villa 6 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
€310,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
€450,000
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
€310,000
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
€1,10M
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
€450,000
per month
Mir