Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Milan
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Milan, Italy

villas
7
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 780 m²
The Longignan Residence is a historic house built in the seventeenth century and owned by th…
$2,20M
Leave a request
House in Milan, Italy
House
Milan, Italy
Independent House with Garden4 rooms75 m21 bathroombalconyIndependent house with private gar…
$52,368
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
Bedrooms - 5 (rooms are almost mini-apartments, i.e. 30 sq. m each). Bathrooms - 5. Built in…
$3,69M
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Historical villa in the prestigious quiet suburb of Milan. To the center of Milan - 30 km.  …
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
OC-231015-1 . Роскошный дворянский дом построенный во вторую половину 17го векаРоскошный дв…
$4,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 50 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 50 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 12
Area 6 000 m²
$5,47M
Leave a request
Castle in Milan, Italy
Castle
Milan, Italy
Area 38 000 m²
A network of six four-star hotels throughout Italy. Six 4 **** S-star hotels in one   are p…
$197,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
FP-261015. Уникальный проект в самом центре МиланаВ самом центре Милана создан уникальный пр…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
FP-271115. Шикарное поместье в 60 км от МиланаШикарное поместье в 60 км от Милана, вилла 650…
$4,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Milan, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go