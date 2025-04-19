Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Civitanova Marche, Italy

House in Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Area 900 m²
Building lot with a building to be demolished Destination above 80% residential 20% commerci…
Price on request
Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
Townhouse 12 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Multi-level house with internal lift 200 meters from the sea. Five air-conditioned levels. 3…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
$2,40M
Villa 11 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 345 m²
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
Price on request
Villa 14 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
Price on request
House in Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Lot of 1300 sqm in elegant area Villa Eugenia, maximum realisable volume 900 m3
$341,172
